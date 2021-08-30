7th Ave flyover, underpass, IJP road to be completed in record time: Ali Nawaz Awan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday expressed confidence that work on 7th Avenue underpass, flyover and IJP road would be completed in record time.

The work on the 7th Avenue underpass and flyover is expected to be completed in next 12 months, while the IJP road up-gradation would take almost one and an half year, he told the media after presiding over a meeting on these projects.

The SAPM described flyover and underpass project as landmark and said it would improve the flow of traffic in Islamabad.

He said work on 10km IJP road would start soon and would be completed with a cost of Rs 5 billion.

Awan said those two projects were gifts from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to the citizens of Islamabad.

He said the current management of CDA has carpeted and up graded all roads of Islamabad.

He said that there were no complaints of water in the city even at the peak of summer.

Ali Nawaz said Islamabad was being made more green and beautiful as massive plantation at roads, parks and green areas was underway.

Lashing out at the multi-party opposition alliance—Pakistan Democratic Movement, he said its rally in Karachi the other day backfired. The PDM was the group of selfish people, he added.

Awan said it was surprising to see that Shehbaz Sharif was concerned over the bad governance of Sindh now. Was there any development in Sindh some six months ago, he said while mocking Shehbaz for his party’s marriage of convenience with the PPP in the past.

On the occasion, he mentioned the major initiatives of the Federal Government for Sindh government including ‘4 green line service’ in Karachi, provision of anti-coronavirus vaccines and launching of Ehssas programme in Sindh.