796 Afghan Taliban killed, 1,043 injured in Operation Ghazab Lil Haq: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that 796 militants linked to Fitna al-Khawarij and the Afghan Taliban have been killed so far during Operation Ghazab Lil Haq.

In a statement shared on X, the minister provided an update on the operation, stating that over 1,043 militants have also been injured.

He added that security forces have destroyed 286 check posts and captured 44 others, significantly weakening militant infrastructure.

According to Tarar, 249 tanks, armoured vehicles, artillery guns, and drones have been destroyed during the ongoing operation.

He further said that 81 terrorist and support locations across Afghanistan have been effectively targeted through air strikes.

Highlighting a recent engagement, the minister said that on the night of April 2–3, an attempted attack on a border post in the Ghulam Khan sector by militants was successfully foiled, resulting in up to 37 militants killed and more than 80 injured.