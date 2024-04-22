78 premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, Apr 22 (APP): District Health Authority (DHA) had sealed 78 premises and lodged 62 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Monday.

Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments had issued tickets to 140 and a fine of Rs 269,000 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2024.

Dr Sajjad informed that around four confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was two in 2022 and 2023 during the period.

The health officer further stated that during indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 1,286,166 houses and larvae were detected at 2,687 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 658 spots while inspecting 336,240 places.

He said that anti-dengue surveillance had been expedited to control the growth of larvae while the spray was being carried out at places that were vulnerable to mosquito breeding.