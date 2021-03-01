763 safe bunkers being constructed at LoC to ensure safety of people: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday said that around 763 safe bunkers were being constructed to ensure the safety of people living along the Line of Control (LoC).

Chairing a meeting held to review the progress on Rs 3.36 billion rupees rehabilitation project for the people living along the LoC, he said that the construction of 512 safety bunkers was in full swing and the project would be completed soon.

The project showed sincere efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s solidarity with the people living at the LoC, he added.

“The People living along LoC are playing the role of Pakistan’s first line of defense and they are enduring unprovoked firing from India with courage and determination,” Ali Amin said.

He said that thousands of people were affected by India’s unprovoked firing every year along LoC.

The minister said the government was providing funds for the important project of public safety.

“We will leave no stone unturned to complete the project on time,” Ali Amin said.