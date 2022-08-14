75th Independence Day celebrated in tribal district Mohmand

PESHAWAR, Aug 14 (APP): The Diamond Jubilee/75th Independence Day of Islamic Republic Pakistan was celebrated in the tribal district Mohmand with national zeal and enthusiasm here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohmand, Arifullah Awan hoisted the national flag in a ceremony held in Captain Roohullah Shaheed Stadium to mark the Diamond Jubilee independence celebrations.

Commandant Mohmad Riffles, Mir Kamran Mengal was chief guest on the occasion, Besides, MPA Nisar Mohmand, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Sahibzada, Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) Mohsin Habib, Qaiser Khan and other government officials attended the ceremony at large.

A smart contingent of police presented guard of honour on the occasion.

Security forces also celebrated the Independence Day in the bordering areas and distributed sweets among the people. Despite scorching heat thousands of people participated in the Independence Day celebrations.

Trophies and prizes were also distributed among those who shown best performance in various competitions. A motorcycle rally was also taken out in connection with the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Later, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Arifullah Awan and DPO Sajjad Sahibzada also visited Mohmand Press Club and discussed problems faced by the journalists.

On this occasion, president, Mohmand Press Club presented traditional turban to the Deputy Commissioner and highlighted the problems faced by journalists before him.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the resolution of their problems on priority basis.

