75th anniversary of Pak-Indonesia diplomatic ties reflects strong bilateral commitments: Ambassador Chandra

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP):Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, Chandra W. Sukotjo, has said that the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Indonesia is a symbol of determination and commitment between the two countries.

He said this while addressing the commemoration ceremony of “80th Independence Day of Indonesia and 75 Years of Indonesia- Pakistan Bilateral Relations” held here in a local hotel.

He said, “Today’s ceremony on the occasion of the completion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Indonesia is an expression of a new commitment and we have to pass on this legacy to the new generation so that the diplomatic, economic and cultural partnership between the two countries can be further strengthened in accordance with the thoughts of the founder of both countries, Ahmad Saikarno, and of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah”.

The Indonesian envoy said that the two countries have stood by each other in every forum of the world in their 75-year history, and the bilateral brotherhood friendship is not only established between the leadership of the two countries, but the reason for its warmth is the people of both countries.

He said that at present, people-to-people relations and bilateral economic relations are significant for both countries and more work is needed on this potential.

The Ambassador said that relations between the two countries are also strengthening in the defence sector, which will be further strengthened in the future.

Currently, Indonesian pilots are serving in Pakistan’s aviation sector, and more work is needed in this sector.

In the ceremony, a cultural show was also organised to highlight the culture of Indonesia and Pakistan, and an Indonesian troupe also performed the national songs of both countries to the audience.

It is pertinent to mention that the year 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, a milestone that celebrates a shared journey of friendship, solidarity, and mutual respect.

The relationship between both countries is deeply rooted in shared faith, history, and cultural ties predating the independence of both nations.

Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, supported Indonesia’s struggle for freedom from colonial rule and encouraged Muslim soldiers from the subcontinent to assist Indonesians.

In recognition, Indonesia posthumously awarded Jinnah the prestigious “Adipurna” in 1995.

Over the decades, the two countries have strengthened their bonds through historical visits by leaders and mutual assistance during crises, such as Pakistan helping Indonesia during the 2004 Aceh tsunami and Indonesia supporting Pakistan during the 2010 floods.

The relationship includes cooperation in defence, trade, education, and culture. For instance, both sides have a preferential trade agreement and collaborate on defence manufacturing.

In 2025, both nations aim to deepen economic collaboration and address trade imbalances as part of their future cooperation agenda.