742 drivers registered as ICT admin tightens online taxi, bike service checks

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):The district administration has started and maintained a structured registration process for online taxi and bike services operating in the federal capital.

The registration is being managed through a dedicated digital dashboard developed by the administration.

According to official figures, 742 drivers completed their registration during the first 48 hours of the process.

Alongside registration, action is also underway against services that are operating without approval. On the previous day, enforcement teams impounded 15 unregistered motorcycles and shifted them to Sabzi Mandi Police Station.Officials said such actions will continue until all online taxi and bike services comply with the registration requirement.

The administration stated that the purpose of the registration drive is to bring all online transport services under one system. This will help authorities keep records of drivers and vehicles and improve monitoring across the city. Officials added that registered services allow faster verification and reduce risks for passengers.

Public awareness is another part of the campaign.The district administration is using different channels to inform drivers and commuters about the registration process. Drivers providing taxi or bike services have been advised to complete registration through the Islamabad City App, which allows online registration without visiting offices.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said drivers can complete the process easily by using the mobile application. He added that citizens can also verify a driver’s registration status within seconds by scanning a QR code. This system allows passengers to confirm whether a taxi or bike service is registered before starting a ride.

Citizens have also been asked to support the effort by reporting unregistered bikes and vehicles operating in their areas. The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the public to share information with the administration so action can be taken in time.

Officials said that choosing registered services helps ensure safer travel. They urged commuters to use only registered online taxi and bike services while travelling within the city. According to the administration, compliance by drivers and awareness among passengers are both necessary for the system to work.

The administration clarified that registration remains open and drivers who have not yet registered should do so without delay.Enforcement against unregistered services will continue as the drive moves forward. Authorities said the goal is to cover all online taxi and bike services operating in Islamabad through a single, verified system.

The district administration reiterated that digital registration, public reporting, and field enforcement will continue together in the coming days to ensure that online transport services follow the required rules and standards.