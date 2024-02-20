70th Birthday of Abida Parveen celebrated

HYDERABAD, Feb 20 (APP):One of the most illustrious Sufi singers of the subcontinent Abida Parveen’s 70th birth anniversary was celebrated here on Tuesday.

Abida was Born on February 20th, 1954, in Larkana, where she inherited musical talents from her father, Ustad Ghulam Hyder, a renowned singer and music teacher who provided her with invaluable training.

Parveen’s journey into the world of music began in the early 1970s, initially performing at local festivals. However, it was in the early 1990s that she emerged as the most prominent Sufi singer, captivating audiences with her mesmerizing voice and profound spiritual depth.

Over the years, her contributions to music have been duly recognized, with accolades such as the Pride of Performance Award (1984), Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award (2005), Hilal-e-Imtiaz Award (2012), and numerous others adorning her illustrious career. On this auspicious day, we extend our warmest wishes to this legendary singer, whose artistry continues to inspire and uplift souls across the globe.

Meanwhile, people belong to different segments of life, cultural societies arranged programmes in which rich tributes were paid to great singer. Radio Pakistan Hyderabad also telecasted programme titled ‘Sindh Surhan’