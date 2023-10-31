70pc construction work on Imamia Colony flyover, Shahdara completed: PM told

70pc construction work on Imamia Colony flyover, Shahdara completed: PM told

LAHORE, Oct 31 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday was apprised that 70 percent construction work on Imamia Colony flyover, Shahdara was completed.

During a briefing on his visit to the site, the caretaker prime minister was apprised that Imamia Colony flyover was being constructed over Lahore-Faisalabad railway line, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

70pc construction work on Imamia Colony flyover, Shahdara completed: PM told

It was a 18-month project which would be completed with the cooperation of the provincial government in six and half months till December 2023, it was added.

The prime minister lauded efforts of the provincial government for accelerating pace of the construction work on different development projects.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services