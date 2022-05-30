7-member ministerial level committee set up to deliberate policy about enforced disappearances

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP):The government Monday constituted a seven- member ministerial level committee under the chairmanship of Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar to deliberate a policy relating to enforced disappearances.

Other members of the committee included Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri, Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood, Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari and Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch, said a notification issued by the Interior Ministry.



“The committee may co-opt eminent jurists, representatives of human rights organizations and any other member(s) as it deems appropriate,” it further said.



The report/recommendations of the committee would be submitted to the Cabinet for deliberations. The interior ministry shall provide Secretariat support to the committee.