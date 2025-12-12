7 lakh chromebooks announced by PMYP to boost digital access for youth

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Pakistan is set to deliver 7 lakh Chromebooks to students across the country after an announcement by Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan at a ceremony in the capital.

The initiative aims to expand digital learning for young people, outlines the scale of support being rolled out, identifies the regions included, explains the purpose behind the effort, and details the method through which the devices will be distributed.

Speaking at the event, Rana Mashhood said the government remains focused on advancing educational access for the younger generation, adding that providing modern digital tools is essential for preparing students to meet national and global challenges. He noted that the youth population represents Pakistan’s greatest strength, and initiatives such as this are designed to unlock their full potential.

He highlighted growing confidence among overseas Pakistanis, stating that they are increasingly willing to invest in the country’s development. Such investment, he explained, fuels economic activity and creates jobs, alongside opportunities for skill-building in emerging fields that are shaping future industries.

During his address, the Chairman formally revealed that the TIF Foundation Lahore is supplying 7 lakh Chromebooks for students enrolled in schools, colleges, and universities nationwide. He said the programme will significantly strengthen the country’s digital learning environment by giving students access to reliable online platforms, updated educational resources, and modern software that supports both research and creative learning.

Rana Mashhood stressed that the distribution will be carried out in carefully planned phases to maintain transparency and ensure that institutions across the country receive devices according to need and readiness. A national monitoring mechanism will accompany the rollout to track usage, evaluate outcomes, and ensure that the Chromebooks are being utilised effectively in classrooms and remote-learning environments.

He added that the initiative holds critical value for Pakistan’s future, as it will narrow the digital divide between urban and rural learners and encourage equal access to technology-rich learning spaces. To guarantee balanced inclusion, he confirmed that students from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will fully participate in the programme, reinforcing the government’s pledge to extend equal opportunities to every region.

Rana Mashhood concluded by saying that the Chromebook Programme reflects a long-term commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s education system, equipping youth with globally relevant skills, and placing the country firmly on the path toward a digitally empowered future.