KUCHI, Apr 1 (APP):At least seven persons were killed while three others injured when a speeding car hit a motorcycle in Kuchi area, Balochistan on Friday.
According to Deputy Commissioner Kuchi, the accident occurred due the rashly driven car.
The injured and the dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital, the police said.
7 die, 3 injured in Kuchi road accident
