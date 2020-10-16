659 new Coronavirus cases reported; 7 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP): The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday were recorded 9,421 as 659 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Seven corona patients, who were under treatment died in hospital on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 74 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 33,901 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 9,687 in Sindh, 11,678 in Punjab, 5,330 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,985 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,029 in Balochistan, 518 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 674 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 305,835 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 321,877 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,322, Balochistan 15,621, GB 4,016, ICT 17,781, KP 38,521, Punjab 101,367 and Sindh 141,249.

About 6,621 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,568 Sindh among two of them died in hospital on Thursday, 2,283 in Punjab two of them died in hospital on Thursday, 1265 in KP one died in hospital on Thursday, 193 in ICT two of them in hospital on Thursday, 146 in Balochistan, 90 in GB and 80 in AJK.

A total of 4,009,497 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 780 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.