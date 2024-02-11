600 Pakistani professional employees embark on int’l careers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): In a landmark moment for employment mobility 600 Pakistani professionals have embarked on international careers, following the successful negotiation of strategic employment agreements with global partners.

This departure marks a significant milestone in the initiative led by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing global employment opportunities for its workforce, said a news release on Sunday.

The initiative, under the guidance of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik has seen the fruition of agreements signed merely 90 days ago. The effort has opened thousands of job avenues across diverse sectors for Pakistani professionals, reflecting the country’s proactive engagement on the international stage.

Departing from major cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar, the professionals expressed gratitude for the seamless process facilitated by the government. Their departure, witnessed by families and ministry officials, with Jawad Malik personally seeing off Islamabad’s contingent, illustrates the government’s dedication in supporting its citizens’ aspirations.

The initial batch of 600 professionals marks just the beginning. This figure is set to rise substantially as global employers continue to conduct interviews and select candidates on a daily basis. The success of this initiative reflects not only on the number of job placements but also on the swift timeline of execution from signing agreements in deploying the workforce abroad, all processes were completed within a remarkable 90-day window.

It is pertinent to mention here that these are only those candidates selected through the Governments Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) and private Overseas Employment promoters have also made stride due to their agreements.

To date, with 50 international agreements yielding over 10,000 interviews, this initiative has culminated in the selection of 600 candidates ready to showcase Pakistan’s skilled workforce globally. The SAPM emphasized the critical role of continuous engagement with nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and European countries, alongside participation in global expos and meetups, in securing these opportunities.

The synergy between public and private sectors has been pivotal, with the government issuing licenses to private Overseas Employment Promoters, enhancing the scope for Pakistanis to access international job markets.

A notable milestone in these endeavors was Pakistan’s first-ever participation in an international HR expo in Riyadh, led by the SAPM. This historic engagement resulted in the signing of many deals, further expanding global job opportunities for Pakistanis and marking a significant achievement in the country’s international employment outreach.

Looking ahead, Jawad Malik shared the promising outlook of placing demands with 46 additional employers, indicating thousands of forthcoming job opportunities. Fields such as Healthcare, Engineering, ICT, Hospitality, Finance, and Construction are seeing daily interviews with numerous candidates being selected for international careers.

The ministry is on the cusp of finalizing further agreements, aiming to double the current number to 100 within weeks, thereby broadening the spectrum of opportunities for the Pakistani workforce across all skill levels.

The special assistant reiterated the profound impact of overseas employment on improving living standards for Pakistani families and contributing to national economic stability through remittances.

In conclusion, the efforts led by Jawad Sohrab Malik and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development have set a new benchmark for rapid and successful implementation of international employment initiatives. This milestone heralds a promising future for Pakistani professionals seeking opportunities abroad, reinforcing the nation’s position on the global employment stage.