6.0 magnitude quake jolts Islamabad, Lahore, other cities

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): The 6.0 magnitude earthquake on Thursday afternoon caused panic among residents of the twin cities and other part of the country.
According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the seismic activity was felt in the Federal Capital Islamabad, Rawalpindi and neighboring regions, Lahore, Muzfferabad, Peshawar, Chilas, Quetta, Zhob, Charat and other cities at 2.20 pm. The quake was recorded 6.0 magnitudes and its epicenter Hindu Kush Region of Pak-Afghan border at a depth of 213km. Its longitude and latitude were 70.63 East and 36.16 North, respectively.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services