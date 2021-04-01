5th Inter ministerial meeting review the progress on the establishment of New LNG Terminals

ISLAMABAD, Apr 01 (APP): Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi chaired the 5th Inter Ministerial Meeting to review the progress on the establishment of new LNG terminals at Port Qasim, Karachi and follow up on the various approvals pending with ministries/divisions.

The meeting was attended by SAPM Petroleum Tabish Gohar , Secretaries of MoMA & Petroleum Division and Chairmen of OGRA & Port Qasim Authority.

Senior representatives of Energas Terminal and Tabeer Energy were also present.

A threadbare discussion took place to address all critical pending issues.

Terminal Operators expressed satisfaction and appreciated the work this committee has done in removing obstacles and pushing things in the right direction.

They recognized that there were challenges which existed but also showed confidence in the committee for all these challenges to be addressed and resolved.

Both Minister Ali Zaidi and SAPM Tabish Gohar agreed on having weekly meetings to expedite the implementation of the cabinet decisions and remove whatever other impediments that existed on priority basis.