5G spectrum auction historic step for Pakistan’s digital future: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday said the spectrum auction was a historic step that would improve digital connectivity and strengthen Pakistan’s digital economy.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Spectrum Auction for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS)/5G, she said Pakistan had seen several technological revolutions in the past, but the current phase of digital transformation was especially important for the country.

The ceremony was attended by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Chairman Hafeez Ur Rehman and several parliamentarians.

The minister said different institutions worked together to make the spectrum available for the auction. She added that the development was an encouraging moment for Pakistan as it would help the country move towards the next generation of technology.

She said Pakistan entered the 3G and 4G era during the government of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif between 2014 and 2016. Since then, no major spectrum auction has been held, which has caused problems with internet quality and user experience.

Shaza Fatima said the auction would not only introduce 5G services but also improve the quality and capacity of existing 4G networks.

She said fast, reliable and affordable internet had become a basic need for citizens, adding that digital connectivity now played an important role in sectors such as the economy, agriculture, industry and national security.

The minister said the government had also removed right-of-way charges for telecom infrastructure to speed up the expansion of fiber networks across the country.

She added that a national fiberization plan would soon be launched to help telecom companies expand their infrastructure after acquiring spectrum.

She said the auction framework was prepared after consultations with several institutions, including the Spectrum Advisory Committee, the Ministry of Finance, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and the Frequency Allocation Board.

According to the minister, international telecom organisations appreciated Pakistan’s auction framework. She said positive feedback was received during discussions at the Mobile World Congress, where some countries praised the arrangements.

She added that people would start seeing improvement in 4G services within four to five months after the auction, while 5G services would first be launched in Islamabad and provincial capitals within five to six months.

The minister also acknowledged the role of former IT minister Aminul Haq, government institutions and the armed forces for making spectrum available for commercial use in the national interest.

She said progress in the telecom sector was part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s “Digital Nation Pakistan” vision, which aims to promote digitization, provide technology training to youth, increase IT exports and support a cashless economy.

Speaking on the occasion, PTA Chairman Hafeez Ur Rehman said the long-awaited day had finally arrived. He thanked all institutions that helped make the spectrum auction possible and said the availability of spectrum had been the biggest challenge.

He said the PTA and the Frequency Allocation Board worked closely to ensure the spectrum was made available, adding that 5G services would bring modern internet facilities to remote areas.

Calling 5G a “digital highway” and the engine of Pakistan’s future, he said the day marked the start of a new technological era.

He also said Pakistan had become the first country in Asia to abolish Right of Way charges, reducing them from Rs36,000 per kilometre to zero.

The PTA chairman added that the government had taken all necessary steps to support the telecom industry, and it was now the responsibility of telecom operators to actively participate in the spectrum auction.