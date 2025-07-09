Wednesday, July 9, 2025
58th death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat being observed today

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):The 58th death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah is being observed on Wednesday across the country with deep respect and admiration for her remarkable contributions to the Pakistan Movement and democratic values.
Fatima Jinnah was born on July 31, 1893, in Karachi. A dental surgeon by profession, she was one of the few educated Muslim women of her time.
She became a close companion and trusted advisor to her brother, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and played a vital role in mobilizing women during the Pakistan Movement.
After the independence of Pakistan, Fatima Jinnah continued her public service and emerged as a strong voice for democracy.
In 1965, she contested the presidential election against military ruler Ayub Khan, becoming a symbol of resistance against dictatorship.
She passed away on July 9, 1967, in Karachi.
