54 business ideas by female university students shortlisted for seed funding

ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP):The Punjab Women Development Department has shortlisted 54 business ideas submitted by students from 40 universities across the province for seed funding.

Salma Saadia, Parliamentary Secretary for Women Development Department, told Wealth Pakistan that these ideas would be funded by the Youth Pitch Program, which has been initiated to empower female innovators across the province.

She said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz aims to nurture entrepreneurial talent among female university students in Punjab.

The department will strive to equip young women with the confidence, skills, and support needed to transform their business ideas into viable startups.

The government’s slogan “Muzboot Aurat, Muzboot Punjab” (Strong Woman, Strong Punjab) encourages students to envision a practical future beyond graduation.

The initiative focuses on ensuring that women have a clear professional direction, helping them enter the workforce with purpose and preparedness.

Female students from 40 universities engaged by the Women Development Department were invited to participate, helping generate many ideas and representations from institutions across the province.

A structured and transparent selection framework has been adopted. Students applied online and submitted their startup concepts.

A faculty committee in each participating university reviewed the submissions and shortlisted business ideas under three thematic areas, ensuring alignment with program goals, she added.

Currently, 54 innovative ideas have been shortlisted for the next phase.

The shortlisted participants will be invited to present their ideas next month.

The department has planned training sessions for them.

This platform creates a collaborative environment, allowing young women to learn, grow, and showcase their entrepreneurial potential, Salma added.

To support the best concepts, the department plans to award seed money ranging from Rs500,000 to Rs1 million to the top 10 business ideas, helping students kickstart their startups and bring their visions to life.

Salma said for the Financial Year 2025–2026, Rs35 million has been allocated to implement and expand the Youth Pitch Program.

The project has been digitized to ensure transparency.

Yamena Ahmed, a university student, told Wealth Pakistan that female students in Punjab feel very encouraged due to the program, as it gives them a real chance to turn their ideas into reality.

She said it is inspiring to see the government supporting women and providing seed money to help develop their ideas. This approach will create hope and motivation for students like her to pursue entrepreneurship seriously.

Yamena said women are working shoulder to shoulder with men in different fields, and she feels proud that a woman chief minister is leading Punjab and providing ample opportunities to women to excel in every field of life.