53% of trainees secure jobs under NAVTTC skill programs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):Fresh performance data compiled by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) reveals that more than half of the graduates from major national skill development initiatives have secured employment, underscoring the growing impact of government-backed technical training programs on youth employability.

According to findings of the official tracer studies available with Wealth Pakistan, 53% of individuals trained under the Skills for All Program in 2023 were employed at the time of the survey, while 47% remained unemployed. The study tracked 37,440 graduates who completed training during the period.

The income breakdown further highlights encouraging trends. Of the employed trainees, 38% reported earning more than Rs 50,000 per month, while 18% were earning between Rs 31,000 and Rs 50,000 per month — signalling improved income prospects for a significant segment of skilled youth entering the job market.

Similarly, a tracer study for the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program (PMYSDP) Batch-I, which tracked 51,692 trainees who finished their training in 2024, showed identical employment outcomes. The survey found that 53% of trainees had secured jobs, while 47% were still seeking employment at the time of the assessment.

The tracer study for PMYSDP Batch-II, comprising approximately 77,000 trainees, is set to commence soon.

The data underscores the critical role of structured vocational training in boosting workforce productivity and income levels, while also identifying the need for stronger industry linkages to further reduce unemployment among graduates.

The latest performance assessment is expected to inform future policy adjustments and funding allocations for technical and vocational education and training programs nationwide.