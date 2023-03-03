52,481 cases pending in SC

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP): As per statistics, a total of 52,481 cases are pending in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The number of cases decided in the annual period ending February 2023 was 24,303 which is the highest since 2018 when the total disposal was 16,961 cases.

The lessening pendency of cases was a result of the extraordinary hard work of the judges of the Supreme Court, the introduction of a case management system, and the constitution of benches in accordance with the needs of the caseload.