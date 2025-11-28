517 people killed, 29 kidnappings reported in Peshawar this Year: Police Report

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 28 (APP):The Peshawar Police on Friday released a detailed crime report revealing that 517 people have been killed in the provincial capital so far this year, while 29 cases of kidnapping have been reported.

According to the report, 19 murders were recorded during the first 19 days of the current month alone.

From January to November 29, a total of 785 attempted murder cases were registered across the city. The document further states that 10 citizens were injured during street snatching incidents.

Police data shows that the city witnessed 29 kidnapping cases, including nine incidents of kidnapping for ransom. Additionally, eight cases involving the abduction of children were reported during the year.

The report highlights that Peshawar recorded 370 incidents of theft and robbery. Car-lifting cases stood at 89, while 40 cases of car snatching were reported. Motorcycle thefts total numbers of 219, whereas 314 motorcycle snatching incidents were documented.

The police report underscores that the number of murder cases this year has reached 517, reflecting the overall security challenges faced in the provincial capital.