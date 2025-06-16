50th international Nathiagali summer college inaugurated

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):The 50th International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) on Physics and Contemporary Needs was inaugurated on Monday at the National Centre for Physics (NCP).

The event is organized by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), which has been the principal host of the College since its inception.

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The event was attended by Chairman PAEC Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar, Members and the Secretary of PAEC, officials from the SPD, academicians, researchers, and students from leading universities across the country.

In his address, the Chief Guest, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, congratulated PAEC for consistently organizing the College since 1976, calling it a jewel in Pakistan’s scientific crown. He emphasized the transformative role of science and technology and urged participants to prepare for emerging global challenges.

Quoting verses from the Quran, he reminded the audience of Islam’s deep roots in the pursuit of knowledge, referencing the Islamic Golden Age as a period where science shaped the modern world. Speaking on emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, he stressed the need for ethical governance, stating, “Science without ethics is dangerous.”

He highlighted government initiatives to align academia with industry, including the establishment of specialized National Centers for AI, Cybersecurity, Quantum Computing, and other critical fields—aimed at transforming Pakistan into a knowledge-based techno-economy. He concluded that the solutions to present and future challenges lie in critical thinking and ethical innovation.

Earlier, in his opening address, Chairman PAEC Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar highlighted the organization’s contributions to national scientific development. He noted that, with the support of successive governments, PAEC has achieved significant successes across multiple fields.

Dr. Anwar credited INSC for nurturing young and aspiring scientists not only from Pakistan but also from numerous developing countries. He attributed several key PAEC achievements to the INSC, including Associate Membership with CERN, development of laser technologies, progress in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), initiatives in Quantum Computing and other advanced technologies.

He also underscored the challenges posed by emerging technologies and encouraged the participants to stay updated with global scientific advancements. He emphasized that Pakistan’s youth holds great potential for the country’s future.

The idea of the College originated from Nobel Laureate Professor Dr. Abdus Salam, who was also its founding director. Dr. Salam was a strong advocate of scientific communication and the transfer of knowledge among the global scientific community. INSC has emerged as a unique platform in the developing world where scientists can share knowledge and learn from each other’s experiences.

Over the years, more than 1,100 eminent scientists and speakers, including nine Nobel Laureates, have delivered lectures at the INSC. The College has hosted over 1,000 foreign scientists from more than 75 developing countries, along with over 11,000 scientists from Pakistan’s R&D institutes and universities.

The closing session of the 50th INSC will be held in Nathiagali on June 28, 2025.