50th international Nathiagali summer college concluded

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):The 50th International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) on Physics and Contemporary Needs concluded at the scenic hill spot on Saturday.

Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar was the chief guest of the closing ceremony.

In his address, the Chief Guest, Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar highlighted that PAEC has been organising INSC for the last 50 years which is one of the glorious examples set by Pakistan.

He credited INSC for nurturing young and aspiring scientists not only from Pakistan but also from numerous developing countries. He attributed several key PAEC achievements to the INSC, including Associate Membership with CERN, development of laser technologies, progress in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), initiatives in Quantum Computing and other advanced technologies.

He appreciated the two weeks of vibrant exchange of ideas during the 50th INSC at the frontiers of contemporary science — from quantum technologies and artificial intelligence to advanced nuclear reactors, high-pressure physics, plasma science, and pulsed power technologies. These discussions reaffirm the enduring relevance of this platform and the spirit of inquiry that unites us all.

Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar added that the impact of INSC goes far beyond intellectual exchange. It has served as a launching ground for scientific initiatives helping to develop high-energy physics programs in national institutions; foster collaboration with the European Organisation of Nuclear Research (CERN), leading to Pakistan’s associate membership; catalyze the national laser technology program and establish the National Institute of Lasers and Optronics; advance plasma physics, materials science, and accelerator-based technologies for cancer therapy and radioisotope production and promote research in emerging fields — laying the foundation for future innovation.

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission is the flag bearer of using nuclear science and technology for peace and development in Pakistan under the initiative of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Highlighting the broader contributions of PAEC in applying nuclear science and technology for national development, Chairman PAEC shared with the audience that in the energy sector, six nuclear power plants, four in Chashma and two in Karachi, are supplying over 3,500 megawatts of clean electricity to the national grid, bolstering energy security and climate goals.

In healthcare, 20 Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals of PAEC provide advanced diagnostics and cancer treatment to nearly 80% of reported patients nationwide. Many of these centers are being upgraded with cutting-edge technologies, such as CyberKnife.

Chairman PAEC added, “We are humbled that NORI has been designated an Anchor Centre under the IAEA’s Rays of Hope initiative.” In agriculture, PAEC has developed over 150 resilient crop varieties, improved pest control, optimized irrigation, and enhanced food preservation — contributing directly to national food security. One of the agriculture centres, NIAB is also an IAEA collaborating centre.

He further said, our research and development programs are innovation-driven and aligned with long-term goals. We continue to invest in basic research while establishing new laboratories in frontier fields like artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and semiconductors — ensuring Pakistan remains competitive in the global knowledge economy.

The Chairman further said, “At the heart of all this progress lies the unwavering belief that people are our greatest resource. Knowledge, curiosity, and scientific inquiry are what drive us forward.”

The INSC has emerged as a unique platform in the developing world where scientists can share knowledge and learn from each other’s experiences. Over the years, more than 1,100 eminent scientists and speakers, including nine Nobel Laureates, have delivered lectures at the INSC. The College has hosted over 1,000 foreign scientists from more than 75 developing countries, along with over 11,000 scientists from Pakistan’s R&D institutes and universities.

During the 50th INSC, a diverse and distinguished group of faculty members joined from around the world. A total of 28 experts joined in person, while several others delivered their lectures online.

Scientific Secretary Dr Shafqat Karim presented the overall brief of two weeks’ activities. Poster competitions were held throughout the program, and prizes were awarded to the winners during the closing ceremony.