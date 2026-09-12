50 young leaders from 25 climate-hit Districts join nationwide climate action initiative

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):Fifty young climate leaders from 25 climate-affected districts across Pakistan have been selected for a nationwide initiative aimed at turning climate awareness into practical action, with 25 leaders from Balochistan receiving training in Quetta.

The Progressive Climate Foundation (PCF) Pakistan, through its Balochistan Chapter, organised a Training of Trainers (ToT) on “Behavior Change for Climate Action” in Quetta as part of the initiative, said a press release on Saturday.

The training focused on helping young people turn climate awareness into simple actions that families and communities can follow in their daily lives.

Participants were trained in saving energy, household engagement, green household commitments, community mobilisation, peer networking, data collection, feedback and reporting, and youth leadership.

They were also given practical guidance on encouraging families to save electricity and water, improve waste management and reduce unnecessary use of resources.

Following the training, the climate leaders will work with households and communities in their respective areas to promote environment-friendly practices and encourage people to make simple changes in their daily routines.

The programme was initiated by the Center for Behavior and Climate, funded by the Aga Khan Foundation and implemented by the Progressive Climate Foundation (PCF) Pakistan.

The training also provided young climate leaders from different parts of Balochistan an opportunity to share their experiences and learn from each other about community-level climate challenges.

The organisers said awareness alone was not enough to deal with climate change and that lasting results required practical changes in everyday behaviour at household and community levels.

Anum Malik Mengal and Tanveer Ahmed conducted the training sessions and shared practical knowledge with the participants./APP-rzr-hin