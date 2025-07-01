5 Pakistani scholars participating in Lindau nobel laureate meeting 2025

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 01 (APP):Five talented Pakistani scientists have been selected to participate in the 74th Lindau Nobel Laureate meeting (Chemistry), currently underway in Germany.

This prestigious meeting is being held in Lindau, Germany, from June 29 to July 4, where these young scientists are engaging in intellectual discourse with 30 to 40 Nobel Laureates and over 600 researchers from 60 countries, said a news release.

It is noteworthy that the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), under the supervision of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission, has been selecting the best and most capable scholars from across the country for this meeting for the past 22 years.

The scholars selected for this year’s meeting include Bisma Khanam (Government College University, Lahore), Mah Jabeen Hassan (H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, Karachi), Dr. Bibi Amna (Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad), Dr. Tabassum Malik (University of Peshawar), and Palwasha Khan (COMSATS University, Lahore Campus).

It is pertinent to mention that 278 applications were received for this year’s meeting. After a rigorous selection process, 10 candidates were shortlisted for nomination to the Lindau Council. In March 2025, the Lindau Council finalized the selection of five scholars.

Furthermore, a special training camp was held at PIEAS on June 26, presided over by Rector PIEAS Dr. Naseem Irfan. The camp was also attended by Dr. N.M. Butt, the program’s founder since 2003.

The purpose of this camp was to brief the participating scholars on the activities of the Nobel Laureate Meeting and prepare them to derive maximum benefit from the experience.

It is important to note that since 2003, 22 Pakistani delegations have participated in this meeting, serving as a shining example of science promotion in the country. The primary objective of the program is to encourage young scientists to pursue research careers through dialogue with Nobel Laureates.