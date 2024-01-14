5 ICT police officers suspended for raiding Barrister Gohar’s house

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Five officers of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, including Station House Officer Margalla, on Sunday were suspended after preliminary inquiry into the raid at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday.

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan appointed District Police Officer (DPO) City as an inquiry officer with the directions to hold a fact-finding inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report within 3 days, the ICT Police said on its official X account.

It said Barrister Gohar Ali Khan complained to the Supreme Court of Pakistan (on Saturday) against the said raid by the local police. The Chief Justice of Pakistan summoned the ICCPO and ordered an investigation into the matter.

The court also directed the ICCPO to personally hear the grievance of PTI chairman about the incident. The ICCPO assured the PTI chairman of departmental action if any police officer were found guilty.

“On January 13, at 2:00 pm, the local police reached F-7/2 to apprehend a proclaimed offender on the tip of an informer. When the police party came to know that the said house was the residence of Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Chairman PTI, the raiding police party came back immediately,” the ICT police post said.

“An inquiry is being conducted, and strict action will be taken against the officials who violated the law.”