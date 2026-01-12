5-Day training workshop for 201 AJ&K teachers launched

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):The Directorate General of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS), under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT), has launched a five-day training workshop for 201 teachers from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) to equip them with modern teaching techniques aimed at enhancing students’ learning outcomes.

The training is being conducted under the supervision of senior and experienced faculty members from the Federal College of Education (FCE), Islamabad.

An inaugural ceremony was held in this regard, which was graced by Minister of State for FE&PT, Ms. Wajiha Qamar. Director General BECS, Hameed Khan Niazi, attended the event as a special guest, while Director FCE, Dr Samia Rehman Dogar, and other officials were also present.

In his opening remarks, DG BECS Hameed Khan Niazi welcomed the participants and highlighted BECS’ longstanding commitment to improve educational standards, particularly in underprivileged and remote areas.

He noted that BECS has been serving the education sector for the past 30 years, providing basic education to disadvantaged communities, with thousands of students successfully completing their studies and pursuing higher education.

He further stated that a significant number of students are currently enrolled in BECS schools in AJ&K, underscoring the importance of such training initiatives to enhance teachers’ professional skills in line with contemporary educational needs.

Addressing the participants, Director FCE Dr Samia Rehman Dogar encouraged teachers to make the most of the training and apply advanced teaching methodologies in their classrooms to improve students’ academic development.

Minister of State Ms. Wajiha Qamar appreciated the BECS initiative and emphasized the importance of continuous professional development for teachers. She said that such workshops play a vital role in introducing educators to modern academic practices and ultimately contribute to improving the overall quality of education.