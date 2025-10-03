47 NUST scientists ranked among top 2 percent globally

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP):An impressive total of 47 researchers from the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST-Islamabad) have been recognised among the world’s top 2% research luminaries from over 100,000 leading researchers in 2025, as per the global rankings compiled by Stanford University and Elsevier.

The number of NUST researchers, featuring among the top 2% of the world’s most celebrated researchers, has steadily increased in recent years, with 23 in 2022, 31 in 2023, 43 in 2024, and now 47 in 2025.

This upward trajectory reflects the conducive research environment and robust academic ecosystem at NUST, enabling scholars to produce highly impactful work.

Notably, as many as 26 researchers from NUST have been consistently ranked in the list year after year.

NUST has consistently made headway in its R&D pursuits, strengthening its position as a leading institution in Pakistan and contributing to the nation’s progress through transformative higher education. According to the QS World University Rankings 2025-26, NUST stands at #371 globally, #67 in Asia, and #6 in South Asia.

The ranking is based on a composite index that factors in multiple bibliometrics, including citations, h-index, and authorship positions across disciplines. NUST researchers in the 2025 list are from 10 constituent institutions and represent 15 diverse disciplines, including Artificial Intelligence, Signal Processing, Materials, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Nanotechnology, Biomedical, Physics, Cyber Security, Computer Science, Design & Manufacturing, Humanities, Mathematics, and Fluid Mechanics.

The distinguished 47 researchers from NUST include Dr Miraj Mustafa, Dr Irfan Ahmad Rana, Dr Mubasher Jamil, Dr Tayyaba Noor, Dr Muhammad Usman Akram, Dr Safia Akram, Dr Iftikhar Hussain Gul, Dr Rizwan Ul Haq, Dr Muhammad Bilal Khan Niazi, Dr Asif Hussain Khoja, Dr Muhammad Taqi Mehran, Dr Adeel Waqas, Dr Shahid Ali Khan, Dr Khursheed Muhammad, Dr Zaib Jahan, Dr Ghulam Ali, Dr Faisal Shafait, Dr Hassan Ali Khattak, Dr Tahir Mehmood, Dr Syed Ali Hassan, Dr Imran Makhdoom, Dr Imran Akhtar, Dr Syed Shoaib Ahmad Shah, Dr Muhammad Yasin, Dr Muhammad Imran, Dr Muhammad Nasir Amin, Dr Jawad Ahmad, Dr Muhammad Moazam Fraz, Dr Syed Sajjad Haider Zaidi, Dr Naseem Iqbal, Dr Hassan Elahi, Dr Erum Pervaiz, Dr Muhammad Sajid, Dr Usman, Dr Imran Shafi, Dr Manzar Sohail, Dr Imran Ullah, Dr Akhunzada Adnan, Dr Ibrar Hussain, Dr Tahir Aziz Ahmad, Dr Ahmad Javid, Dr Syed Ali Rizwan, Ms Uferah Shafi, Mr Furqan Farooq, Mr Syed Hassan Ahmed, Mr Arshad Alam Khan and Mr Hafiz Muhammad Aamir Shahzad.