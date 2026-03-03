464 Afghan combatants killed, 188 check posts destroyed in operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that the security forces have killed

464 combatants of the Afghan Taliban regime, destroyed their 188 posts, and captured 31 others during Operation

Ghazab lil-Haq, launched following “unprovoked action” from across the border.

Providing a summary of Afghan Taliban regime’s losses at 16:00 hours, the minister said that over 665 Afghan operatives were injured during Operation Ghazab lil-Haq (Righteous Fury).

Around 192 tanks, armoured vehicles, and artillery guns have also been destroyed during the operation, he added.

The minister noted that around 56 locations across Afghanistan were also targeted by air, effectively.