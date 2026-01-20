46,000 trees planted after removal of 26,000 wild mulberry trees in Islamabad: Senate told

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday informed the Senate that Islamabad had become greener than before, as 46,000 trees had been planted following the removal of 26,000 paper mulberry trees.

Responding to a point raised regarding the alleged cutting of trees in the federal capital, the minister said that all road and infrastructure projects in Islamabad were being executed strictly in accordance with the Islamabad Master Plan approved in 1960..

The minister said that all claims could be independently verified through Google satellite imagery, which clearly reflected Islamabad’s green character over different time periods.

Replying to a question raised by Senator Syed Ali Zafar, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry explained that paper mulberry (wild mulberry) trees were introduced in Islamabad in the 1970s through aerial seeding to rapidly create greenery, but the species was not indigenous to the area.

He said scientific studies conducted since the early 1990s had established that paper mulberry pollen was a major cause of asthma and pollen allergies among residents.

He said the removal of paper mulberry trees began in 2024 following Islamabad High Court orders, but was temporarily halted after the Supreme Court took suo motu notice. He said that a commission subsequently constituted by the apex court reviewed the matter and fully endorsed the removal, declaring it necessary in the larger public interest.

He said the Capital Development Authority (CDA), in collaboration with SUPARCO, had carried out a comprehensive satellite-based assessment of Islamabad’s green cover by comparing images from previous years, during the tree removal phase and at present. He said the data clearly showed that the capital’s green texture had not shifted to brown, and the imagery would be presented before the House.

The minister assured that the government remained fully committed to preserving and enhancing Islamabad’s green character, adding that there was no policy or intent to convert green areas into brown zones and that all actions were being taken transparently, in line with court orders and planning laws.