44th death anniversary of former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed across country

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP):The 44th martyrdom anniversary of founder- chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was observed today with great reverence and respect.

In this connection, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) organized functions at district headquarters level across the country.

Quran Khawani and fateha khawani were held in every part of the country for departed soul of Shaheed Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto .

People from all walks of life in their messages on the occasion paid tribute to Shaheed Bhutto for his services for the cause of poor and downtrodden people and for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

On the 44th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif referred to the judicial murder of late prime minister and said his murder took place on April 4, 1979, and on the same date today, the unfortunate episode was repeated with a decision of the Supreme Court in the polls delay case.

Taking part in the National Assembly session, the prime minister equating the two decisions said today, a murder of justice took place which was highly regrettable.

Foreign Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the ceremony held to pay tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto held at Bhutto House Naudero(Larkana), on Tuesday evening to paid homage to his services for the country, democratic order and rights of the masses.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated his pledge to carry forward the mission for which the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid down his life.

He said the former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of a new era in Pakistan’s political arena.

Chairman PPP also paid rich tributes to the Shaheed Chairperson of PPP Benazir Bhutto due to her sacrificed her life to achieve the rights of down-trodden people and to strengthen the democratic system in the country which was the only way to provide the poor masses basic facilities under the party manifesto.

The members of the opposition and treasury benches of the National Assembly on Tuesday equally euologised former prime minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on his 44th death anniversary.

Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf, while presiding the 51st Session of the lower house said that April 4 was the 44th death anniversary of the founding father of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and creator of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan.

He while showering praise for Bhutto said, “Today is the death anniversary of the great leader who laid the foundation of this building of the Parliament, gave rights to the common man, sacrificed his life for democracy and on this day he was executed.”

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari said that his party will not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the sake of Pakistan’s security and Constitution.

In his message on the martyrdom anniversary of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, he said that Pakistan and the Constitution of 1973 are the heritage passed on to us by Shaheed Quaid-e-Awam.

Asif Zardari said that the execution of martyr Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto has been declared as a judicial murder by history. However, in this regard, the presidential reference in the Supreme Court awaits hearing for over the last 10 years.

President of Pakistan Peoples Party’s Women Wing and Member of Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur has paid tribute to Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 44th martyrdom anniversary.

In her message here on Monday, she said the former prime minister was a great and visionary leader not only of Pakistan but across the world including the Islamic world, adding that such leaders were born in centuries.

In connection with the death anniversary, Qura’an Khawani was also held at the Mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto Family, in Garhi Khuda Bhutto(Larkana), in which Leaders and workers of PPP of participated.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Senator Sassui Palego, District President President PPP Larkana MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MNA Naseebaan Channa, Sindh Ministers Imtiaz Ali Shaikh, Mukesh Chawala, Manzoor Hussain Wassan, Senator Aijaz Dhamrah, District General Secretary PPP

Larkana Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Khair Muhammad Shaikh,former federal ministers, former provincial ministers, MNAs, MPAs also visited the graves of the founder- chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. They placed floral wreaths at the graves and offered fateha.

The central leaders, leaders and workers of PPPP from all over the country, were also among those who placed floral wreaths and offered fateha on Shaheed leaders graves in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

Besides, former federal ministers, Senators, MNAs, MPAs belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Members of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and the Federal Council (F.C) of PPPP also visited the mazars of Shaheed Z.A Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and others and offered fateha and placed floral wreaths.