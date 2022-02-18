PM directs party members to make public familiar about socioeconomic projects

MANDI BAHAUDDIN, Feb 18 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the members of Parliament and leaders of his party to strengthen their contact with public and keep them informed about the projects undertaken for social and economic progress.

The projects for the public included universal health coverage under the Naya Pakistan National Health Card, Ration Riyayat Card under the Ehsaas programme and other pro poor initiatives, loans for farmers, provision of inexpensive good quality seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, Kamyab Jawaan programme, home financing under Pakistan housing programme, business loans and training programmes for the youth.

Speaking at a meeting during his one day visit here, the prime minister said people should be made aware that the government was fully familiar about their problems and was taking all possible steps to protect the public from the negative effects of imported inflation due to rising prices in the international market.

He reiterated that the government was making efforts to give targetted subsidies, create job opportunities for youth and develop a business friendly atmosphere to counter inflation.

He instructed that the workers should be activated at the lower level to ensure success of the party in the local bodies elections in the province.

