42nd death anniversary of ZAB on April 4

RAWALPINDI, Mar 21 (APP):The 42nd death anniversary of PPP founder late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto will be observed April 4 on Sunday.

Quran Khawani will be held at Liaquat Bagh and Dua will also be offered for the departed soul here.

Talking to APP, General Secretary Chaudhry Ifthikar Ahmed said that the arrangements are being finalised to observe the anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, with a pledge to continue his mission and strenghten the democracy norms in the country.

Paying tributes to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on the eve his 42nd death anniversary, he urged the party workers to promote his philosophy and utilize their all available resources for the promotion of democratic culture in the country.

He said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto wanted to strengthen democracy in the country and accepted gallows in the struggle for the rights of the downtrodden classes of the society adding that Bhutto declined to bow before the dictators. Bhutto will not die he would alive in the heart of people, he added.

Pakistan People’s Pakistan (PPP) would also hold a public rally in Rawalpindi on the occasion of ZAB death anniversary on April 4.