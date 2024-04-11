41st death anniversary of singer Ahmed Rushdi observed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP): The 41st death anniversary of famous playback singer, Ahmed Rushdi was observed on Thursday.

He was born on April 24, 1934, in Hyderabad Deccan and migrated to Pakistan after independence.

Ahmed Rushdi recorded around 5000 songs for 583 films in Urdu, English, Punjabi, Bengali, Sindhi and Gujarati, which are the highest number of film songs in the history of Pakistani cinema.

Twenty years after his death he was awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his contributions to the field of music in 2003.

Ahmed Rushdi died on this day in 1983 in Karachi.

