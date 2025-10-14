40th National Hifz, Qirat Competition to be held on Wednesday

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, October 14 (APP):The 40th National Hifz and Qirat Competition, organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, will be held on Wednesday in Islamabad.

According to the spokesperson of ministry Muhammad Umar Butt, the two-day national competition will feature Qur’an memorizers (Huffaz) and reciters (Qurra) who have been selected through district- and provincial-level contests held across the country. The winners will be announced on Thursday, he added.

Participants representing all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, and Pakistan’s armed forces will take part in the prestigious competition.

Separate categories have been allocated for female Huffaz and Qariyat participants, including young girls, to ensure broad representation and inclusion.

The winners of the national contest will receive cash prizes and will also earn the honor of representing Pakistan at the country’s first-ever International Quran Competition, scheduled to be held in November.

Describing the event as a significant initiative, the spokesperson said the National Hifz and Qirat Competition serves as a vital platform to encourage and honor young boys and girls devoted to the learning and recitation of the Holy Quran.