40,000 people forced to leave IIOJK in last 37 years for demanding plebiscite

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): Continued Indian illegal occupation and state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, spanning over a period of the past thirty-seven years, have forced the Kashmiri people to abandon their homes and live a refugee life outside of the territory.

According to the report released by APHC media cell regarding the World Refugee Day, it said when the world is observing the day across the globe, over forty thousand people of Jammu and Kashmir, including men, women and children, have been living a homeless life since 1989.

Hundreds of thousands of Muslims in Jammu alone were expelled by Dogra forces and Hindutva RSS in 1947. Over 3.5 million people took refuge in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and in the UK and other parts of the world.

The report maintained that the IIOJK’s Muslim-majority had been facing threat to its existence due to the forced expulsion and Indian BJP government’s new domicile law, which is aimed at changing the territory’s demography and turning it into a Hindu state.

The report, while urging the global community to take notice of India’s nefarious and anti-Kashmir designs in IIOJK, said Kashmiri people are suffering because of the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK chapter and other Kashmiri migrant organizations in Muzaffarabad said that for the last 78 years, lakhs of Kashmiris have been forced to leave their homes and live as refugees. They demanded of the UN Security Council and international community to play their role for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.