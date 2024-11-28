12.7 C
Islamabad
Friday, November 29, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNational4 khwarij terrorists killed including ring leader in IBO in Bagh: ISPR
National

4 khwarij terrorists killed including ring leader in IBO in Bagh: ISPR

20
- Advertisement -
RAWALPINDI, Nov 28 (APP): Security Forces killed four khwarij terrorists including their ring leader Batoor and another three sustained injuries in intelligence based operation (IBO) in general area Bagh Khyber District.
“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, four khwarij including Kharji ring leader Batoor, were sent to hell, while three Khwarij got injured,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.
“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out  the menace of terrorism from the country,” it further said.
- Advertisement -
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan