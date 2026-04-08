4 days open: motorcycle transfer service available from April 9–12

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP): The Excise and Taxation Department has announced that its offices will remain open for 4 days, from April 9 to April 12, to facilitate motorcycle transfers.

The service will continue during public holidays, allowing citizens to complete transfers without delay.

According to the announcement, all relevant offices will operate for four consecutive days, including holidays, to support motorcycle owners. Citizens can visit these offices and complete the transfer process during this period without facing routine closure issues.

Officials said the step aims to make the transfer process easier and reduce pending cases. By extending working days, the department plans to manage workload and provide access to more people within a short time frame.

Motorcycle owners are encouraged to use this opportunity and complete their transfers on time. The department has requested citizens to visit offices during these dates and ensure that their documents are updated as per legal requirements.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to improve service delivery and streamline procedures related to vehicle ownership. With offices open for four days, including holidays, authorities expect increased public response and smoother processing of applications.

Citizens are advised to check required documents before visiting to avoid delays. The department will continue to monitor the process during these four days to ensure operations remain uninterrupted and accessible for all applicants.