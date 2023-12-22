4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other parts of country

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted Islamabad and other parts of the country in the wee hours of Friday.

Tremors were also felt in several cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir, Private news channels reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Southwestern Kashmir at a depth of 11 kilometers.