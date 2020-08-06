4.37 Cft sludge removed 54 nallas, dumped at landfill sites: CM Sindh told

KARACHI, Aug 07 (APP):As many as 4.37 cubic feet sludge has been removed from 54 nullahs, including 18 connecting drains so far, and 63,000 tons of offal lifted during three days of Eid and shifted to the dumping site.

This was revealed in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, MD SSWMA Kashif Gulzar, MD Water Board Khalid Shaikh, PD CLICK Project Zubair Channa and Masood Alam of KMC and others.

The Solid Waste Emergency & Efficiency Project (SWEEP) Zubair Channa told the chief minister that up to August 06, 4.47 Cft sludge has been removed from 36 big nullahs of KMC and 18 nallas of DMCs.

The nallas cleansed so far include 4200 nallas has been cleaned by 80, 5200 nalla by 75 percent, 5000 nalla 60 percent, Qalandar Nalla 25 percent, 9000 nalla five percent in district Central.

Mehmoodabad/Zehri Nalla, Manzoor Colony nalla and Azam Basti Nalla have been cleared by 80 percent. Pehlwan Goth Nalla by 75 percent, Sonagl Nalla 70 percent, Chakora Nalla 60 percent, Essa Nagri 25 percent and Nippa Drain, Aziz Bhatti drains by 10 percent.

Haroobabad nalla have been cleaned by 80 percent, Shershah nalla, Orangi Nalla, Hub Road Nalla by 50 percent and Muwach Goth nalla by 20 percent.

13000 Road nalla has been cleansed by 90 percent, 12000 Road Nalla by 85 percent, 10,000 Road and 9000 Road nallas by 50 percent and 7000 road and Azeempur nallas by 50 percent.

Kalri and Soldier bazaar and Nehr-e-Khayyam nallas have been cleaned by 80 percent, Soldier bazaar, Frere and Pitcher nallas 70 percent, city nalla 60 percent.

Mehran Cut nalla has been cleaned by 70 percent, Mehran Highway Nalla 60 percent, and Lalabad 10 percent.

Apart from it, the sludge removal operation has been launched at 18 small or connecting nalla administered by the DMCs. The overall sludge lifted and dumped at landfill sites comes to 4.37 cubic feet.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikahr Shahalwani in his initial report told the chief minister that due to pre-emptive measures rain water did not cross the M-9, therefore Saadi Town and the Grid station remained safe.

There were some choking points such as Safoora, Safari Park , Nagan Chowrangi, KDA Chorangi where dewatering machines were installed to clear the areas.

Malir Lath Dam did not overflow, therefore nearby areas remained safe. The dewatering of Muslim Gymkhana and Wazir Mansion area were cleared through dewatering machines.

Hub River Road was chocked this evening which was cleared by 7 pm. Surjani Town and Yousif Goth were cleared through dewatering machines.

SSWMB: MD SSWMB Kashif Gulzar Shaikh told the chief minister that originally they had West, Malir, South and East to lift offal but on the directives of the chief minister they also lifted offal from the areas of Central, West and Korangi.

The chief minister was told that overall 2.4 million cattle, including 1.2 million smaller such as goats and sheep were slaughtered on the eid, therefore 63,00 tons of offal were lifted and buried at designated areas.

At this the Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said that this time Minister Local Government had involved elected representatives of local bodies which ensure efficient and proper lifting of the offal.

“This is why people appreciated the government in clearing offal and rain water in the city,” the mayor said.

The chief minister appreciated local government minister, SSWMB, KMC Mayor, DMCs and elected representatives in making the city clear from the filth of sacrificial animals well in time.