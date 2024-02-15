397 power pilferers detected in LESCO region during 24 hours

LAHORE, Feb 15 (APP):The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 397 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts — Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, on the 156th day of anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Thursday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 143 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations. The anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 156th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 10 were commercial, 06 agricultural and 381 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 319,016 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 9.902 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 800,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Ganda Singh Wala area; Rs 240,000 detection bills to another power pilferer in Khudiyan area, Rs 170,000 fine in the form of detection bills to customer stealing electricity in area of Kot Haleem Khan; and Rs 160,000 detection bill to a power thieve in Shahdara Town.

During the 156 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 53,683 power connections and 49,507 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 17,562 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 73,402,346 detection units worth Rs 2,819,411,120 to all the power pilferers.