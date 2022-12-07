393 candidates pass CSS exam

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP):Federal Public Service Commission has announced results of Central Superior Services (CSS) Competitive Examination 2022, and a total of 393 out of 20,262 appeared candidates passed the examination.

A total of 32,059 candidates applied to appear in the exams, but 20,262 candidates appeared in it. A total of 393 candidates passed the examination and the overall passing percentage was 1.94.

The result of rejected candidates shall remain withheld as per Rule 16 (6) of CSS Competitive Examination Rules, 2019. According to the press note, the result of the remaining candidates who could not pass may be checked at FSPC’s website www.fpsc.gov.pk.

Candidates who have passed the written examination will be intimated about the schedule of medical examination, psychological assessment and viva voce. However, they are advised to stay informed by visiting FPSC website regularly.