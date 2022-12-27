39-member NDU delegation visits Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):A 39-member delegation of National Defence University (NDU) visited the Senate Secretariat here Tuesday.

High ranking officials of the Parliament House welcomed the delegation.

The delegation also visited the Senate Museum, portraying the evolution, history and reorganization of the Upper House of the Parliament. The delegation took keen interest in the artifacts, murals, dioramas, exhibits, historical documents and above all the statues and photographs of the country’s leading politicians.

نیشنل ڈیفنس یونیورسٹی اسلام آباد کے 39رکنی وفد نے پارلیمنٹ ہاؤس کا دورہ کیا۔ پارلیمنٹ ہاوس کے اعلی حکام نے وفد کو خوش آمدید کہا۔ وفد کو سینیٹ میوزیم کا دورہ کرایا گیا۔ وفد کو ایوان بالا کے کام کے طریقہ کار، قانون سازی اور فکشنز بارے تفصیلی بریفنگ بھی دی گئی۔ pic.twitter.com/vEhyApCzpe — Senate of Pakistan (@SenatePakistan) December 27, 2022

The delegation toured the Senate Hall and was briefed with regard to the electoral and legislative process at the Senate of Pakistan.

The delegation was apprised about the role of the Upper House for the promotion of national harmony among the federal units.

The delegation thanked the Senate authorities for the awareness and their reception at the Parliament House.