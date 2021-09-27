Fehmida Mirza calls on CM KP

PESHAWAR, Sep 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan at Chief Minister’s House here on Monday and discussed issues of mutual interest, especially promotion of sports in the province.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed was also present on the occasion.



Praising the steps taken by the provincial government for the promotion of sports, the Federal Minister said that the provincial government headed by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taking measures for the promotion of sports.



She said that the National Sports Policy 2021 has been finalized for the promotion of sports at the national level, which the provincial governments would play an important role in its implementation.



Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government was taking steps in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the promotion of sports under an integrated strategy.

The Chief Minister said that for the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a hockey league is being organized which will help in reviving national sport not only in the province but in the entire country.



The Chief Minister said that in a short term of nine months, four hockey straw turfs have been laid in different areas of the province, while work on nine other hockey turf projects is also underway.



The CM said that international standard cricket stadiums are being constructing to promote cricket. Steps are being taken to promote hockey and cricket as well as other sports, CM added.



The Chief Minister assured the Federal Minister that the provincial government would extend full cooperation in the implementation of the new National Sports Policy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.