Govt committed for development of backward districts: KP CM

PESHAWAR, Sep 17 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the incumbent provincial government was not only committed to bring backward districts of the province at par with the developed ones, rather also taking concrete steps under a well devised strategy to this effect.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the elders and PTI workers from Kohat which called on him here on Friday and discussed with him matters related to developmental and public welfare activities in Kohat. MPA Ziaullah Bangash was also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, successful candidate in cantonment board elections, Sufian Rehman formally joined Pakistan Tehkrik-e-Insaf. Sufian Rehman expressed his full confidence in the policies of incumbent provincial government and assured that he would play his due role to fulfill party manifesto.

The chief minister assured that no injustice would be done to any area in terms of developmental projects in the tenure of PTI government as it fully believed in uniform development of all the areas.

The chief minister has termed Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway project as a gift of the incumbent government for the people of southern districts and said that Executive Committee of National Economic Council has formally approved the said project which on completion, would usher in a new era of development in the region.

The chief minister said that PTI Kohat performed very well in recent cantonment board polls and hoped that it would show much better performance in the upcoming local bodies’ elections.

He added that due to public oriented policies PTI has become the top popular party of the country and its popularity is increasing day by day.