367 candidates appear in national registration exam

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has said that total 367 candidates were appeared in National Registration Examination (NRE) step 2 exam.

According to spokesperson of PMDC, more than 50% of these candidates passed the examination, which was successfully conducted by the council.

The exam was conducted by the National University of Medical Sciences, as per the schedule announced by the council.

The exam was held at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on 10th of December 2023.

The whole purpose of the NRE was to test the competency, knowledge, and skills of a graduate to ensure they are a ‘safe doctor’ as they would be granted a license to treat patients independently, the spokesperson said.

It is pertinent to mention here that NRE step one exam was a theoretical MCQ based basic and clinical sciences evaluation exam for foreign medical graduates.

The PMDC conducted this examination for medical graduates who have acquired their degrees from foreign institutions and wish to practice medicine in Pakistan.