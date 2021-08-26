ISIS attack on Kabul airport kills atleast 60; including 12 US servicemen; 140 injured

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): At least 60 people including 12 US Marines were killed in a suspected ISIS bomb attack at the Kabul airport, that targeted US troops, foreigners and Afghans trying to leave the capital Kabul, Thursday evening.

The BBC quoting Afghan health officials said the number of dead in the twin bomb blasts was around 60, while the number of injured was over 140. According to the US media the number of US servicemen killed was around 10. At least 60 people killed and 140 injured in explosions at Kabul airport, senior health official tells BBC Follow live updates: https://t.co/b8yYGOjaBO — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 26, 2021 The American Fox News quoting officials said the suicide bombing outside of Kabul, Afghanistan’s airport Thursday has killed 12 U.S. Marines and soldiers. A Pentagon spokesperson later in a briefing said 15 U.S. service members were injured “a number” of Afghan civilians killed or injured, while the Suicide bombers were “assessed to be ISIS fighters” UPDATE: Number of US service members killed in Afghanistan rises to 12; most are Marines https://t.co/TjbKyMjXwA — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 26, 2021

The US CENTCOM Commander Gen. McKenzie in a press briefing said the ISIS-K suicide bombers detonated at Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate, killing 12 US service members & injuring 15 more. He said the US was still assessing the number of of Afghans killed and pointed that there were still “active threats” at the airport, while 1000 Americans will still in Afghanistan.

He said the United States was sharing some security intel with the Taliban in order to help them hunt down potential threats to the airport.

The blasts that occurred after repeated warnings issued by the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Australia occured in the area under the control of the US forces, managing the evacuations of foreign citizens from the Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International airport.

Images and videos shared on social media showed scenes of chaos at the Kabul airport with men, women and children rushing to safety. An image shared by the Afghan Shamshad News showed injured being rushed to safety on handcarts.

According to Christiaan Triebert, who works for Visual Investigations at the New York Times the suicide bomber, identified as Abdul Rahman al-Loghari by Amaq News Agency, came as close as five meters from the U.S. forces before blowing himself up.

The suicide bomber, identified as Abdul Rahman al-Loghari by Amaq News Agency, came as close as five meters from U.S. forces before blowing himself up. Worth pointing out: this is a claim for a single suicide bomber. There's a lot of unclarity about the other reported explosions. — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 26, 2021

Meanwhile the NATO spokesman said the evacuations from Kabul would not stop.

According to the Pentagon press secretary John Kirby a number of US service members were killed. He said the explosion occurred at Abbey Gate, which was being used by the U.S. personnel to help evacuate American citizens and board the flights, and the Baron Hotel, around 300 meters from the site of the first blast. British troops had been using the hotel as a base for evacuating UK personnel.

The spokespersons of the Taliban condemned the attack and said the Islamic Emirate was focusing to provide security and protection of its people. He vowed that the evil doers will be dealt with strictly.

The US State department immediately after the blast in an alert said a large explosion at the airport, and said there were reports of gunfire. It advised the U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.

#Afghanistan: There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire. U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately. https://t.co/q216Qs8GuB pic.twitter.com/wdd3Rtdbse — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) August 26, 2021

Pakistan strongly condemned what it called was a “heinous terrorist attack” at Kabul airport, which reportedly resulted in loss of precious lives, incl. children.

“We condemn terrorism in all forms & manifestations, convey our condolences to bereaved families & pray for early recovery of the injured,” a statement from the Foreign Office said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a message said “the barbaric terrorist attack in Kabul shows the importance of continuing Operation PITTING to the end. The majority of those eligible have been evacuated and our teams are getting through to people as fast as they can. We will keep going until the last moment.”

The barbaric terrorist attack in Kabul shows the importance of continuing Operation PITTING to the end. The majority of those eligible have been evacuated and our teams are getting through to people as fast as they can. We will keep going until the last moment. pic.twitter.com/JefqWIncnJ — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) August 26, 2021

The Afghan Tolo News shared a video showing the injured being shifted to hospitals in ambulances.

Video: Casualties from bombing attacks at the Kabul airport have been transferred to Emergency Hospital. Reuters quoted a Taliban official saying at least 13 people have been killed. The US Pentagon is reporting at least 2 blasts, one near Abbey Gate & the other near Baron Hotel. pic.twitter.com/vgs7pudEcA — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 26, 2021

Report Compilation for APP Digital by Shafek Koreshe