352 Afghan combatants killed, 130 check posts destroyed in operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that the security forces have killed 352 combatants of the Afghan Taliban regime, destroyed their 130 posts, and captured 26 others during Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, launched following “unprovoked action” from across the border.

Providing a summary of Afghan Taliban regime’s losses at 21:00 hours, the minister said that over 535 Afghan operatives were injured during the Operation Ghazab lil-Haq (Righteous Fury).

Around 171 tanks and armed vehicles have also been destroyed during the operation, he added.

The minister noted that around 41 locations across Afghanistan were also targeted by air, effectively.