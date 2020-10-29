350 sahulat bazaars providing essential items on subsidized rates: CM

LAHORE, Oct 29 (APP): On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, 350 sahulat bazaars have been established in the province to provide essential items at subsidized rates, including 20kg flour bag at Rs 840 whereas 20kg at Rs 420.

Similarly, sugar was available at Rs 85 per kg.

In this regard, the CM said the sahulat bazaar was an initiative to provide relief to the masses, adding that all such bazaars were being monitored and the government would go to every extent to provide relief to citizens and no one would be allowed to exploit the general public.